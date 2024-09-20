Fury Erupts Over Alleged Torture and Assault in Odisha Police Station

The alleged torture of an army officer and the sexual assault of his fiancée inside an Odisha police station has sparked outrage across the country. Prominent figures like Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and ex-Army chief VK Singh have strongly condemned the incident, calling it a 'shame on humanity.'

Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP government for failing to control crimes against women, demanding strict action against the culprits. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra echoed these sentiments, accusing the police of turning into 'predators' under BJP rule. Ex-Army chief VK Singh also labeled the incident as 'shameful and horrendous.'

The Odisha Police Crime Branch has registered a case against five police officials, including the inspector in charge. They have been suspended following public outrage. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi assured stringent action against those involved, while the National Commission for Women demanded an action report from the state DGP.

(With inputs from agencies.)