Delhi Police Crime Branch Busts Drug Trafficking Gang
The Delhi Police Crime Branch has dismantled a drug trafficking network, apprehending three individuals, including a woman and a teenage girl. They seized 41.5 kilograms of marijuana worth around Rs 20.75 lakh. The contraband was transported from Odisha to Delhi via train. Anita, one of the accused, misled police by pretending to be a family unit with the other suspects.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted a gang of drug traffickers, arresting three individuals, including a woman and a teenage girl, officials revealed on Friday.
Officers recovered 41.5 kilograms of marijuana, valued around Rs 20.75 lakh in the international market. The drugs were transported by train from Odisha to Delhi.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Satish Kumar, the accused posed as a family to avoid suspicion. A tip-off led to their arrest near Shakur Basti railway station. The arrested individuals were identified as Anita (45) and Aman Rana (26).
Anita initially misled police by claiming to be the mother of Aman and the teenage girl. However, further interrogation revealed her involvement in drug trafficking for the past two years. Aman Rana, a school dropout, is Anita's nephew. The minor was lured by easy money, police stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rising Rape Cases Among Tribal Girls in Odisha: A Grim Reality
India Successfully Launches Agni-4 Ballistic Missile in Odisha
India's First Silicon Carbide Manufacturing Facility Breaks Ground in Odisha
Western Odisha Celebrates Nuakhai: An Agrarian Festival of Gratitude and Prosperity
Empowering Women: Odisha Launches Subhadra Yojana on Ganesh Chaturthi