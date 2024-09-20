Left Menu

Tragic Attack at Rohtak Liquor Vend: Three Dead, Two Injured

Three men were killed and two others injured when unidentified armed miscreants opened fire at a liquor vend near Bohar village in Haryana's Rohtak district. The incident, which occurred last night, appears to have targeted the liquor vend owner. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-09-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 22:44 IST
  • India

In a shocking incident near Bohar village in Haryana's Rohtak district, three men lost their lives and two others were injured when unidentified armed miscreants opened fire at a liquor vend, according to the police.

The tragic event took place last night as people were present at the liquor vend. The attackers, reportedly three to four men, arrived on motorcycles and indiscriminately opened fire, resulting in the casualties.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the miscreants may have been targeting the liquor vend owner. Authorities have registered a case and further investigations are currently underway to bring the perpetrators to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

