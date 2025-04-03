Kavin, Aadithya, Aakansha shine bright in shooting at the Khelo India Para Games 2025

Empowered by the Gagan Narang Sports Foundation's Para Project Leap, three talented shooters--Kavin Kengnalkar, Aadithya Giri, and Aakansha--accomplished remarkable achievements at the Khelo India Para Games 2025. The event occurred from March 20-27 in New Delhi, with the shooting competitions conducted at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range from March 21-25, according to the SAI Media press release. Kavin Kengnalkar and Aadithya Giri demonstrated exceptional talent in the R1 10m Air Rifle Standing Men SH1 competition, earning silver and bronze medals, respectively. In addition, Aakansha secured a bronze medal in the R2 10m Air Rifle Women Standing division, further enhancing her accomplishments.

Aadithya Giri, a 25-year-old shooter from Chennai, has battled Spina Bifida since birth and underwent surgery on the day he was born. Reflecting on his journey and the impact of the Para Project Leap, Aadithya said, "I have been associated with the Gun for Glory Academy and Para Project Leap from the start. It has provided me with everything--from training to personal growth. It is a great initiative for para athletes and shooters, motivating us to improve and perform better. Gagan Narang, sir, who is also my idol, is an incredible mentor for every shooter out there and not just para-athletes." Aadithya Giri said as per the SAI Media press release. He further lauded the Khelo India initiative and shared how it has helped the athletes gain recognition: "Khelo India Para Games is a great step toward making the Indian sports culture more inclusive. It has provided us a platform where both top-tier and junior athletes can compete together and polish their skills by learning from each other," he added.

Aakansha, originally from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, encountered a transformative event when she lost her left leg above the thigh in a train accident in 2008. Committed to reconstructing her life, she discovered comfort in sports, taking up shooting in 2016. Contemplating the essential assistance offered by Para Project Leap, the 29-year-old stated, "The initiative has been instrumental in my journey, offering world-class coaching, training with international experts, and access to sports psychologists to enhance our mental resilience. The experience has been truly transformative, and words cannot fully capture how impactful this journey has been." Aakansha said as per the SAI Media press release. "Khelo India Para Games 2025 was a world-class event. The tournament was very well-organized and gave us a chance to showcase our skills on such a great platform. We were surrounded by senior players, which gave us a chance to learn from them. It was a wonderful experience, and we are thankful to the government for introducing this tournament," she added while sharing the experience of playing at KIPG.

Both athletes are part of Para Project Leap entirely sponsored program, initiated by the Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation (GNSPF) with Olympic Gold Quest(OGQ) in 2022, that aims to identify, nurture, and empower para-shooting athletes in India by providing world class training facilities with foreign coaching and sports science team. This project stands as a testament to the foundation's dedication to fostering inclusion and achieving excellence in sports. Under the guidance of top-tier coaching and advanced training methodologies, the project has achieved unprecedented success, culminating in a stellar performance at the 5th National Para Shooting Championship. Olympic bronze medalist and founder of the Gagan Narang Sports Foundation, Gagan Narang, expressed his pride in the athletes' achievements. He stated, "Our vision behind Para Project Leap was to provide parashooters with world-class training and support, ensuring they have the resources to compete at the highest level. Seeing Kavin, Aadithya, and Akanksha shine on such a prestigious platform is a testament to their dedication and the effectiveness of this initiative. We are committed to nurturing talent and pushing the boundaries of excellence in para sports." Gagan Narang said as per the Sai Media press release. (ANI)

