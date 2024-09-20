Japan and China Reach Breakthrough Agreement on Fukushima Wastewater Discharge

Japan and China announced on Friday that they have reached an agreement resolving their disputes over the discharge of treated radioactive wastewater from the tsunami-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean and Beijing's subsequent ban on Japanese seafood.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that the two sides have achieved "a certain level of mutual understanding." China will start working toward easing the import ban and will join the expanded monitoring of wastewater discharges from Fukushima under the framework of the United Nations' atomic agency.

Kishida stressed that the safety of Japanese water discharges has been proven, and he will continue to demand China's immediate lifting of the ban. He held telephone talks with IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi to confirm plans for expanded monitoring with Chinese participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)