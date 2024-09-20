Left Menu

Japan and China Reach Breakthrough Agreement on Fukushima Wastewater Discharge

Japan and China have resolved their disputes over the release of treated radioactive wastewater from Fukushima Daiichi into the Pacific Ocean and Beijing's seafood import ban. The agreement includes China's participation in expanded monitoring under the UN's atomic agency. Japan hopes this will influence other bans from Hong Kong, Macau, and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 20-09-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 22:44 IST
Japan and China Reach Breakthrough Agreement on Fukushima Wastewater Discharge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan and China announced on Friday that they have reached an agreement resolving their disputes over the discharge of treated radioactive wastewater from the tsunami-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean and Beijing's subsequent ban on Japanese seafood.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that the two sides have achieved "a certain level of mutual understanding." China will start working toward easing the import ban and will join the expanded monitoring of wastewater discharges from Fukushima under the framework of the United Nations' atomic agency.

Kishida stressed that the safety of Japanese water discharges has been proven, and he will continue to demand China's immediate lifting of the ban. He held telephone talks with IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi to confirm plans for expanded monitoring with Chinese participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024