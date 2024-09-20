Hezbollah Commander Killed in Israeli Airstrike
Israel killed top Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil and several members of the group's elite Radwan unit in an airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs. The strike escalates the year-long conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, resulting in 12 deaths and 66 injuries, including 9 critically wounded. Hezbollah has not confirmed Aqil's death.
Israel killed top Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil and several members of the group's elite Radwan unit in an airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday, sharply escalating the year-long conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed group, the Israeli military and a security source in Lebanon reported.
The Israeli military targeted Aqil, who was the acting commander of the Radwan special forces unit, along with around ten senior commanders during a meeting. Lebanese sources informed Reuters that Aqil was a key figure on Hezbollah's top military council.
This airstrike follows a recent incident where an attack, widely believed to have been carried out by Israel, resulted in the explosion of pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah members, causing 37 deaths and thousands of injuries. While Hezbollah did not officially confirm Aqil's death, Lebanon's health ministry reported 12 killed and 66 wounded, with nine in critical condition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
