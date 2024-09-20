Chhattisgarh Government Replaces Key Officials Amid Arson Incident Probe
The Chhattisgarh government has removed Kabirdham's collector and superintendent of police over a violent incident that resulted in arson and a man's death. New officials Gopal Verma and Rajesh Agrawal will take their places. Several police personnel have been removed, and an investigation is underway.
- Country:
- India
The Chhattisgarh government announced the removal of Kabirdham collector and superintendent of police following an incident where a deputy sarpanch's house was set ablaze. The violence erupted after the death of a villager on September 15.
Gopal Verma will take over as collector, replacing Janmejay Mahobe, while Rajesh Agrawal will replace Abhishek Pallava as the new superintendent of police. Officials confirmed that 23 personnel from Rengakhar police station have been removed for allegedly beating residents of Loharidih village.
An investigation led by Additional District Magistrate Nirbhay Kumar Sahu has been initiated into the incident. Arrests have been made for the arson, and security has been heightened in the affected areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chhattisgarh
- Kabirdham
- collector
- superintendent
- police
- arson
- investigation
- violence
- officials
- probe
ALSO READ
Imposter Policeman Targets Women Students in Jabalpur with AI-Generated Obscene Content
A fire in a school dormitory in Kenya has killed 17 students and seriously burned 13 others, police say, reports AP.
British Man Jailed for Nine Years Amid Anti-Muslim Hotel Arson
Swedish Authorities Detain Suspect in Terrorism Investigation
Ujjain Rape Case: Police Identify Suspects Filming Incident