Chhattisgarh Government Replaces Key Officials Amid Arson Incident Probe

The Chhattisgarh government announced the removal of Kabirdham collector and superintendent of police following an incident where a deputy sarpanch's house was set ablaze. The violence erupted after the death of a villager on September 15.

Gopal Verma will take over as collector, replacing Janmejay Mahobe, while Rajesh Agrawal will replace Abhishek Pallava as the new superintendent of police. Officials confirmed that 23 personnel from Rengakhar police station have been removed for allegedly beating residents of Loharidih village.

An investigation led by Additional District Magistrate Nirbhay Kumar Sahu has been initiated into the incident. Arrests have been made for the arson, and security has been heightened in the affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)