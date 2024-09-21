FIR Filed Against 65 Villagers Over Donkey’s Electrocution Disruption
In Bihar’s Buxar district, the death of a donkey due to electrocution led to an FIR against 65 villagers who disrupted electricity supply in protest. A police complaint against power department officials was also lodged. The disruption lasted three hours before power was restored.
The death of a donkey in Bihar's Buxar district sparked agitation amongst villagers, resulting in a First Information Report (FIR) against 65 individuals who disrupted the electricity supply, officials confirmed.
Villagers alleged that the donkey's demise was due to electrocution and demanded compensation outside a local power grid station, leading to the disturbance.
Senior police officials restored order and resumed the power supply after a three-hour hiatus. An FIR was lodged for the disruption, and investigations are ongoing, confirmed Superintendent of Police Shubham Arya.
(With inputs from agencies.)
