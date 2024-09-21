FIR Filed Against 65 Villagers Over Donkey’s Electrocution Disruption

The death of a donkey in Bihar's Buxar district sparked agitation amongst villagers, resulting in a First Information Report (FIR) against 65 individuals who disrupted the electricity supply, officials confirmed.

Villagers alleged that the donkey's demise was due to electrocution and demanded compensation outside a local power grid station, leading to the disturbance.

Senior police officials restored order and resumed the power supply after a three-hour hiatus. An FIR was lodged for the disruption, and investigations are ongoing, confirmed Superintendent of Police Shubham Arya.

