Left Menu

U.S. Citizen Sentenced in Russia for Kidnapping

A court in Russia's Kaliningrad region sentenced an unnamed U.S. citizen to six years in jail and fined him 100,000 roubles for kidnapping his son. He attempted to cross the Russian border illegally with his four-year-old son without the mother’s consent. This follows a significant prisoner exchange between Russia and other nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 24-09-2024 11:09 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 11:01 IST
U.S. Citizen Sentenced in Russia for Kidnapping
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

A court in Russia's Kaliningrad region has sentenced an American citizen to six years in jail and imposed a fine of 100,000 roubles, equivalent to $1,078, for kidnapping his son, as reported by the regional court on Telegram.

The court disclosed that the unnamed American attempted to illegally cross the Russian border in July 2023 with his four-year-old Russian son without obtaining the mother’s permission.

This incident is set against the backdrop of a significant prisoner exchange in August involving Russia, the United States, and several other countries. The exchange saw 24 prisoners being swapped, with 16 moving from Russia to the West and eight returning from the West to Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024