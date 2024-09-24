Iran Blamed for Mass Text Messages in Sweden Over Quran Burnings

Sweden has claimed that Iran was responsible for sending thousands of text messages calling for revenge over the public burnings of the Quran in 2023. Authorities in Stockholm allege that Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard carried out a data breach, sending some 15,000 messages in Swedish.

According to Senior Prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist, a preliminary investigation by Sweden's SAPO domestic security agency has established that the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was behind the breach, targeting a Swedish company running a major SMS service. The company remains unnamed.

The messages, traced to a group calling itself the Anzu team, were reported in August 2023 by Swedish media. The burnings, conducted under free speech rights protected by the Swedish constitution, had police approval. Iran has not yet responded to these accusations.

