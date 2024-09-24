Left Menu

Teen Fatally Stabbed by Friends Over Refusal to Host Mobile Purchase Celebration

A 16-year-old boy named Sachin was tragically stabbed by his friends in East Delhi's Shakarpur after he refused to give them a treat for buying a new phone. The police have apprehended three juveniles in connection with the murder. CCTV footage has helped identify the accused.

In a shocking incident in East Delhi's Shakarpur, a 16-year-old boy named Sachin was fatally stabbed by three of his friends after he refused to treat them for buying a new mobile phone, police disclosed on Tuesday.

The juveniles, all 16 years old and Class 9 students, have been apprehended. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Apoorva Gupta reported that a patrol team discovered blood stains near Ramji Samosa shop around 7.15 pm on Monday. Locals informed officers that a group of boys had stabbed one boy who was subsequently rushed to LNJP Hospital.

Sachin, who succumbed to his injuries about an hour after the incident, was identified as the victim. Further investigation revealed the quarrel erupted when Sachin and a friend met the group after buying a new phone, leading to the fatal stabbing. Police have registered a case under sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the BNS and utilized CCTV footage to apprehend the accused. A murder weapon has been recovered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

