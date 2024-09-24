Left Menu

Maharashtra Police Investigate Fatal Shooting of Sexual Assault Accused

The Thane police have registered a case of attempt to murder against Akshay Shinde, accused of sexual assault, after he allegedly opened fire at police officers. Shinde was killed during the incident. Following his death, locals celebrated, and authorities initiated an investigation into the events leading to his demise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 24-09-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 15:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Thane police have registered a case of attempt to murder against Akshay Shinde after he allegedly opened fire at officers, officials confirmed on Tuesday. Shinde, previously accused of sexual assault, was being transported from Taloja jail to Badlapur when the incident occurred.

According to police, Shinde snatched a policeman's gun and injured an officer named API Nilesh More. In response, another officer fired at Shinde, leading to his death. Shinde's body has since been moved to J J Hospital in Mumbai for a post-mortem examination that will be conducted in-camera.

The incident led locals in Badlapur to celebrate, displaying banners stating 'rapists will not be spared.' The Maharashtra CID has also launched a probe into Shinde's death, collecting evidence from the scene. A special team continues to investigate the case surrounding the accusations against Shinde.

(With inputs from agencies.)

