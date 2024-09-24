Left Menu

Ethiopia Warns Against Arms Shipments to Somalia Amid Rising Tensions

Ethiopia's foreign minister highlighted potential security risks as Egypt delivered heavy weaponry to Somalia, intensifying regional tensions. The minister expressed concerns about weapons falling into terrorist hands, particularly Al Shabaab. This development follows a security pact between Egypt and Somalia, and an arms embargo lift by the U.N. Security Council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 15:21 IST
Ethiopia Warns Against Arms Shipments to Somalia Amid Rising Tensions

Ethiopia's foreign minister has raised alarms over ammunition supplies to Somalia, indicating they could inflame conflict and be misused by terrorists, Ethiopian state news agency reported Tuesday.

This statement came soon after an Egyptian warship delivered heavy weaponry to Mogadishu, the second such shipment following an Egypt-Somalia security pact in August. Ethiopia, with troops in Somalia fighting al Qaeda-linked insurgents, opposes the move amid disagreements over a port project in Somaliland.

The dispute aligns Somalia more closely with Egypt, long in disagreement with Ethiopia over a massive hydro dam on the Nile River's headwaters. Foreign Minister Taye Astke Selassie expressed worries that external ammunition supplies could worsen security and empower terrorists in Somalia.

Somalia's government has not responded to Taye's comments. Analyst Rashid Abdi warned about the high risk of weapons falling into Al Shabaab hands, which has already acquired large weapon quantities through raids this year.

The U.N. Security Council lifted a 30-year arms embargo in December. Ethiopia, in January, leased 20 km of Somaliland's coast in exchange for possible recognition of its sovereignty, prompting Somalia to threaten expulsion of Ethiopian troops if the port deal proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024