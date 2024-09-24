Ethiopia Warns Against Arms Shipments to Somalia Amid Rising Tensions

Ethiopia's foreign minister has raised alarms over ammunition supplies to Somalia, indicating they could inflame conflict and be misused by terrorists, Ethiopian state news agency reported Tuesday.

This statement came soon after an Egyptian warship delivered heavy weaponry to Mogadishu, the second such shipment following an Egypt-Somalia security pact in August. Ethiopia, with troops in Somalia fighting al Qaeda-linked insurgents, opposes the move amid disagreements over a port project in Somaliland.

The dispute aligns Somalia more closely with Egypt, long in disagreement with Ethiopia over a massive hydro dam on the Nile River's headwaters. Foreign Minister Taye Astke Selassie expressed worries that external ammunition supplies could worsen security and empower terrorists in Somalia.

Somalia's government has not responded to Taye's comments. Analyst Rashid Abdi warned about the high risk of weapons falling into Al Shabaab hands, which has already acquired large weapon quantities through raids this year.

The U.N. Security Council lifted a 30-year arms embargo in December. Ethiopia, in January, leased 20 km of Somaliland's coast in exchange for possible recognition of its sovereignty, prompting Somalia to threaten expulsion of Ethiopian troops if the port deal proceeds.

