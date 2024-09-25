Boeing Workers Reject Latest Pay Proposal Amid Ongoing Strike

Thousands of striking Boeing factory workers in the U.S. have overwhelmingly rejected the company's latest pay proposal, according to a survey conducted by their union. Boeing had described its offer, which included a 30% pay rise over four years, as its 'best and final' attempt to end the strike.

The strike commenced on Sept. 13 and involves over 32,000 workers in Seattle and Portland. The union has been steadfast in its demands for a 40% pay rise and the reinstatement of a defined-benefit pension plan scrapped a decade ago.

The economic repercussions of the strike are substantial. Economic data analytics firm IMPLAN estimates that if the strike persists through Sept. 27, it could shrink the U.S. GDP by $1 billion and lead to $500 million in lost labor income.

(With inputs from agencies.)