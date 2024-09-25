Left Menu

Boeing Workers Reject Latest Pay Proposal Amid Ongoing Strike

Thousands of Boeing factory workers in the U.S. have rejected the company's latest pay proposal, leading to an ongoing strike. The union representing the workers seeks a 40% pay rise and the restoration of a defined-benefit pension. The strike has significant economic implications, potentially reducing U.S. GDP by $1 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 09:39 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 09:39 IST
Thousands of striking Boeing factory workers in the U.S. have overwhelmingly rejected the company's latest pay proposal, according to a survey conducted by their union. Boeing had described its offer, which included a 30% pay rise over four years, as its 'best and final' attempt to end the strike.

The strike commenced on Sept. 13 and involves over 32,000 workers in Seattle and Portland. The union has been steadfast in its demands for a 40% pay rise and the reinstatement of a defined-benefit pension plan scrapped a decade ago.

The economic repercussions of the strike are substantial. Economic data analytics firm IMPLAN estimates that if the strike persists through Sept. 27, it could shrink the U.S. GDP by $1 billion and lead to $500 million in lost labor income.

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

