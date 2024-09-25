Escalation in Lebanon: Hezbollah Fires Rocket Toward Mossad, Deepens Conflict with Israel

Hezbollah, a Lebanese militant group, claimed responsibility on Wednesday for firing a rocket targeting the Mossad spy agency headquarters near Tel Aviv. This move, attributing the action to retaliation for assassinations and sabotage, represents a significant escalation in the protracted conflict between the arch-foes, edging them closer to full-scale war.

In response, warning sirens blared throughout Tel Aviv, Israel's economic hub, as air defense systems intercepted the single surface-to-surface missile. The Israeli military confirmed the interception and reported no damages or casualties, maintaining existing civil defense protocols for central Israel.

The current conflict saw an intensification as Hezbollah fired hundreds of missiles and rockets at Israel in recent days. Concurrently, Israel has unleashed its most intensive airstrikes of the war, targeting key Hezbollah leaders and numerous sites within Lebanon. On Tuesday, Israeli airstrikes killed senior Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Qubaisi, marking a significant loss for the group.

As violence escalates, the United Nations Security Council scheduled a meeting for Wednesday to discuss the increasing instability in the region. The humanitarian crisis grows, with Minister Firass Abiad reporting 569 deaths and 1,835 injuries in Lebanon since the offensive began on Monday. Half a million people have been displaced, seeking refuge in makeshift shelters.

Israel's military continues extensive campaigns against Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, impacting weapons storage and launching sites. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated the ongoing strikes have debilitated Hezbollah's operational capabilities significantly. The world watches closely, concerned Lebanon may face more devastating outcomes akin to Gaza.

