Jharkhand Achieves 100% Voter Enrolment for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups
Jharkhand is preparing for assembly elections with a confirmed 100% voter enrolment among Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). A total of 2.59 crore electors are registered, including 1.28 crore women voters. The Election Commission has emphasized zero tolerance towards financial influences in the upcoming elections.
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand is set for its upcoming assembly elections, boasting a 100% voter enrolment rate among Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), announced a top EC official.
The state has registered 2.59 crore electors, including over 1.28 crore women, 11.05 lakh first-time voters, and 1.14 lakh senior citizens aged 85 and above. The electoral roll, updated as of July 1, 2024, was published on August 27 and shared with political parties.
The Election Commission has emphasized zero tolerance for the misuse of money in the elections, underscoring the importance of inclusive and participative voting. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar reviewed preparations and met with stakeholders to ensure fair elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
