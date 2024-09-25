Left Menu

Maharashtra Man Booked for Sexual Harassment of Teenager

A 25-year-old man in Maharashtra’s Thane district, Ganesh Devidas Shelar, has been accused of sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl after offering her a lift in his car. The incident occurred near the Raita bridge in Kalyan. Shelar has been charged under relevant legal sections and the POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-09-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 13:31 IST
Maharashtra Man Booked for Sexual Harassment of Teenager
case
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against a 25-year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl after giving her a lift in his car, an official said on Wednesday. Accused Ganesh Devidas Shelar and the complainant know each other, he said.

The teenager was waiting at Raita bridge near Kalyan for an autorickshaw to go home on Monday when Shelar, who was travelling in his car, stopped and offered to drop her.

However, during the ride, he allegedly touched her inappropriately. The teenager asked him to stop the car, got off and walked home, the official said citing the FIR.

Her parents accompanied the minor to the police station on Tuesday to file a complaint. Shelar has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024