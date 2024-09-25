MOSCOW, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Russia has condemned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's plan to compel it to make peace, terming it a 'fatal mistake' that will result in consequences for Kyiv.

During a United Nations Security Council address on Tuesday, Zelenskiy asserted that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine requires more than just dialogue, emphasizing the necessity of forcing Moscow into peace. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded, calling Zelenskiy's stance a 'systemic mistake' and a 'profound misconception.'

Peskov reiterated Russia's desire for peace, underlining that it cannot be forced and that the security of its foundations must be assured. He emphasized that attempts to force Russia into peace would ultimately fail. President Vladimir Putin has previously stated that Russia will only cease its aggression if Kyiv abandons its NATO ambitions and cedes four regions to Moscow, conditions promptly rejected by Ukraine.

