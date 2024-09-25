Court-Ordered Demolition Sparks Controversy in Kaiserganj Village
The district administration bulldozed 23 illegal structures in Kaiserganj village following a high court order. Many residents, primarily from minority communities, protested the action, citing generations of residence. Several structures were part of government housing schemes. The move came after the Supreme Court's directive against unauthorized encroachments.
In a significant move on Wednesday, the district administration demolished 23 illegal structures in Kaiserganj village, drawing sharp protests from local residents. The demolition, ordered by the high court, primarily affected members of the minority community who had resided there for generations.
Locals expressed grievances that several of the demolished buildings were constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and many housed shops at the front. Kaiserganj Sub Divisional Magistrate, Alok Prasad, clarified that the demolition occurred in Wazirganj Bazar of Sarai Jagna gram panchayat following a judicial order.
The SDM stated that the disputed land, which included 23 structures, had been illegally occupied. Notices were issued to the occupants, and most complied voluntarily. This enforcement follows a Supreme Court ruling on September 2, which emphasized that while it would not protect unauthorized constructions, this does not justify demolitions based solely on accusations.
