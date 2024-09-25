Left Menu

Court-Ordered Demolition Sparks Controversy in Kaiserganj Village

The district administration bulldozed 23 illegal structures in Kaiserganj village following a high court order. Many residents, primarily from minority communities, protested the action, citing generations of residence. Several structures were part of government housing schemes. The move came after the Supreme Court's directive against unauthorized encroachments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 25-09-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 22:29 IST
Court-Ordered Demolition Sparks Controversy in Kaiserganj Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move on Wednesday, the district administration demolished 23 illegal structures in Kaiserganj village, drawing sharp protests from local residents. The demolition, ordered by the high court, primarily affected members of the minority community who had resided there for generations.

Locals expressed grievances that several of the demolished buildings were constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and many housed shops at the front. Kaiserganj Sub Divisional Magistrate, Alok Prasad, clarified that the demolition occurred in Wazirganj Bazar of Sarai Jagna gram panchayat following a judicial order.

The SDM stated that the disputed land, which included 23 structures, had been illegally occupied. Notices were issued to the occupants, and most complied voluntarily. This enforcement follows a Supreme Court ruling on September 2, which emphasized that while it would not protect unauthorized constructions, this does not justify demolitions based solely on accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024