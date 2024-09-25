Four-Year-Old Tragedy: A Harrowing Event in Narela

A tragic incident unfolded in a village near Narela, where a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by her own uncle, police reported on Wednesday. The body of the young girl was discovered in a jungle, bringing a harrowing end to the family's worst fears.

The accused, a 35-year-old daily wage laborer, lived with his wife and two children in rented accommodation. Often embroiled in domestic disputes exacerbated by his alcoholism, he had been pressuring his wife to leave her factory job and return to her native place. Following one such dispute, his wife moved to his brother's residence.

On September 22, in a fit of rage during an attempt to convince his wife to come back home, the accused threatened to kidnap his brother's four-year-old daughter. His threat was initially dismissed as a drunken outburst, but suspicions arose when the child went missing. Authorities quickly responded, arrested the suspect, and tragically recovered the child's body. The investigation continues, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)