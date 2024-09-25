Left Menu

Four-Year-Old Tragedy: A Harrowing Event in Narela

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by her uncle in a village near Narela. The accused, a 35-year-old daily wage labourer, has been arrested. The girl's body was found in a jungle after the family reported her missing. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 22:36 IST
Four-Year-Old Tragedy: A Harrowing Event in Narela
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in a village near Narela, where a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by her own uncle, police reported on Wednesday. The body of the young girl was discovered in a jungle, bringing a harrowing end to the family's worst fears.

The accused, a 35-year-old daily wage laborer, lived with his wife and two children in rented accommodation. Often embroiled in domestic disputes exacerbated by his alcoholism, he had been pressuring his wife to leave her factory job and return to her native place. Following one such dispute, his wife moved to his brother's residence.

On September 22, in a fit of rage during an attempt to convince his wife to come back home, the accused threatened to kidnap his brother's four-year-old daughter. His threat was initially dismissed as a drunken outburst, but suspicions arose when the child went missing. Authorities quickly responded, arrested the suspect, and tragically recovered the child's body. The investigation continues, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024