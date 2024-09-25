Left Menu

Explosion at Santa Maria Courthouse: Two Injured, One Detained

Two individuals were injured in an explosion at the Santa Maria Courthouse in Southern California. One person has been detained, and the scene remains active. Authorities are investigating the incident, and California's Governor's office is monitoring the situation closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santamonica | Updated: 25-09-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 23:25 IST
Explosion at Santa Maria Courthouse: Two Injured, One Detained
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two individuals sustained injuries in an explosion that occurred Wednesday morning at the Santa Maria Courthouse in Southern California, according to local authorities.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff officials reported that the explosion was reported shortly after 8:45 a.m., leading to immediate action. 'We have two reports of non-life-threatening injuries. One person of interest detained immediately. Scene remains active. Please continue to avoid the area,' stated Sheriff Public Information Officer Raquel Zick on social platform X.

The California Governor's Office, headed by Gavin Newsom, is actively monitoring the situation and coordinating with local law enforcement agencies. A spokesperson from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department refrained from providing additional details at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024