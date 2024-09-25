Explosion at Santa Maria Courthouse: Two Injured, One Detained
Two individuals were injured in an explosion at the Santa Maria Courthouse in Southern California. One person has been detained, and the scene remains active. Authorities are investigating the incident, and California's Governor's office is monitoring the situation closely.
Two individuals sustained injuries in an explosion that occurred Wednesday morning at the Santa Maria Courthouse in Southern California, according to local authorities.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff officials reported that the explosion was reported shortly after 8:45 a.m., leading to immediate action. 'We have two reports of non-life-threatening injuries. One person of interest detained immediately. Scene remains active. Please continue to avoid the area,' stated Sheriff Public Information Officer Raquel Zick on social platform X.
The California Governor's Office, headed by Gavin Newsom, is actively monitoring the situation and coordinating with local law enforcement agencies. A spokesperson from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department refrained from providing additional details at this time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
