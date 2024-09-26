U.S. Plans $8 Billion Military Assistance for Ukraine Amid Urgent Congressional Talks

The United States is poised to unveil over $8 billion in military assistance for Ukraine during President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's Washington visit, according to two U.S. officials. This move comes amid urgent discussions with Congress to ensure $5.6 billion in military aid is dispatched before the fiscal year ends on Sept. 30.

On Thursday, U.S. officials revealed that the White House plans to notify Congress about a $5.6 billion drawdown from U.S. weapons stocks. While the contents of the package are still being finalized, a backup plan involves an extended timeline for weapons shipment, extending resource transfer without missing the September deadline.

Moreover, a second aid announcement of $2.4 billion under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative program will provide munitions, anti-drone weaponry, and support for munitions production in Ukraine. Additionally, a new $375 million Presidential Drawdown Authority package includes a precision-guided glide bomb among other military supplies. This comprehensive aid package reflects the ongoing U.S. support for Ukraine as it confronts Russian aggression.

