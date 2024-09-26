U.S. Plans $8 Billion Military Assistance for Ukraine Amid Urgent Congressional Talks
The United States is set to announce over $8 billion in military aid for Ukraine, coinciding with President Zelenskiy's visit to Washington. The package includes $5.6 billion from U.S. weapons stocks and $2.4 billion under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative program. Additional aid includes precision-guided bombs and other munitions.
The United States is poised to unveil over $8 billion in military assistance for Ukraine during President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's Washington visit, according to two U.S. officials. This move comes amid urgent discussions with Congress to ensure $5.6 billion in military aid is dispatched before the fiscal year ends on Sept. 30.
On Thursday, U.S. officials revealed that the White House plans to notify Congress about a $5.6 billion drawdown from U.S. weapons stocks. While the contents of the package are still being finalized, a backup plan involves an extended timeline for weapons shipment, extending resource transfer without missing the September deadline.
Moreover, a second aid announcement of $2.4 billion under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative program will provide munitions, anti-drone weaponry, and support for munitions production in Ukraine. Additionally, a new $375 million Presidential Drawdown Authority package includes a precision-guided glide bomb among other military supplies. This comprehensive aid package reflects the ongoing U.S. support for Ukraine as it confronts Russian aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Manipur Crisis: Congress MP Bimol Akoijam Urges Amit Shah for Immediate Action
Mayawati Accuses Rahul Gandhi and Congress of Misleading on Reservation Issues
By speaking about abolishing quota, Rahul Gandhi once again brought Congress' anti-reservation face to the forefront: Amit Shah.
Rahul's statement lays bare Congress' politics of causing rifts on lines of regionalism, religion and linguistic differences: Amit Shah.
Mayawati Accuses Congress of Conspiracy Against Reservation System