Israel Eyes Diplomatic Route in Lebanon

In a statement on Wednesday, Israel's envoy to the United Nations, Danny Danon, emphasized that Israel favors a diplomatic solution in Lebanon. However, he indicated that if diplomacy does not succeed, Israel is prepared to use all available means.

Danon made these remarks during a session at the United Nations, where he also announced the upcoming arrival of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu is expected to arrive on Thursday and will address the U.N. General Assembly on Friday.

These developments come amid increasing tensions in the region, and Netanyahu's speech is highly anticipated for its potential implications on international relations and peace efforts.

