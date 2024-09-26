Left Menu

New U.S. Diplomatic Push Aims to Curb Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

The United States is leading an effort to cease hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, with discussions occurring during the U.N. General Assembly. This initiative aims to prevent regional war and revive Gaza peace talks. Meanwhile, Israel has intensified its military campaign, and Western diplomats face numerous hurdles in securing a ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 03:47 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 03:47 IST
The United States is spearheading a new diplomatic effort to end hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Sources familiar with the matter revealed that discussions are taking place on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

Certain Western officials highlighted that the immediate focus is to stop the violence in Lebanon, which risks escalating into a broader regional conflict. Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides disclosed that the U.S. and France are working on an interim agreement to halt the violence between Israel and Hezbollah, paving the way for comprehensive Gaza ceasefire talks.

Despite these efforts, Israel has signaled a potential ground incursion in Lebanon, adding another layer of complexity. Senior Israeli officials acknowledged that significant progress is yet to be made in ceasefire negotiations. Further discussions are anticipated to address the parallel conflict in Gaza and the release of hostages taken by Hamas.

