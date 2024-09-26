IMF Monitors Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Impact on Lebanon

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed serious concern over the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. The ongoing clashes are taking a heavy toll on Lebanon's human and infrastructure sectors.

In a statement to Reuters, an IMF spokesperson highlighted the gravity of the situation. 'We are monitoring with grave concern the escalation of conflict in the region,' the spokesperson said.

The conflict is worsening Lebanon's already fragile macroeconomic and social condition, and the IMF indicated it is too early to fully assess the economic impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)