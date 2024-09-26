France and US Collaborate on 21-Day Ceasefire Between Hezbollah and Israel

France and the United States are making strides towards establishing a 21-day temporary ceasefire between Lebanese Hezbollah militants and Israel, a move aimed at creating a window for broader negotiations. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot disclosed the initiative on Wednesday, pointing to recent collaborative efforts with American counterparts.

'A diplomatic solution is indeed possible. In recent days, we've worked with our American partners on a temporary ceasefire platform of 21 days to allow for negotiations,' Barrot informed the 15-member U.N. Security Council. The detailed plan is expected to be unveiled soon.

'We are counting on both parties to accept it without delay, in order to protect civilian populations and allow for diplomatic negotiations to begin,' continued Barrot, who is scheduled to visit Lebanon later this week. Paris has been actively engaging with both parties to delineate a diplomatic solution, consistent with U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701. Enacted after the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah conflict, Resolution 1701 fortified the U.N. peacekeeping force mandate to assist the Lebanese army in keeping certain southern regions free from non-state armed personnel, a mandate still facing friction from Hezbollah.

