U.S. and France Push for Ceasefire amid Escalating Lebanon Conflict

The U.S. and France are working on a temporary 21-day ceasefire in the Lebanon conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. While Israel's military contemplates ground assaults after intense airstrikes, fears of a broader Middle East war rise. Diplomatic negotiations and protecting civilians are key objectives in the proposed ceasefire.

Updated: 26-09-2024 05:02 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 05:02 IST
The U.S. and France are making concerted efforts to establish a 21-day ceasefire in the Lebanon conflict involving Israel and Hezbollah. As tensions escalate, Israel's military chief did not rule out a ground assault, following extensive airstrikes.

Fears of a broader Middle East conflict are mounting. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot emphasized the necessity for both parties to accept the ceasefire proposal promptly, aimed at protecting civilians and facilitating diplomatic negotiations. A U.S. official indicated that more details would be provided soon.

On Wednesday, Israel intensified its airstrikes in Lebanon, resulting in 72 deaths and 223 injuries. The U.S. continues to engage with other nations to prevent further escalation, aid displaced populations in Lebanon and Israel, and find a long-term diplomatic solution, according to Deputy U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Robert Wood.

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

