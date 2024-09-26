Taiwan Reports Surge in Chinese Military Aircraft Activity
Taiwan's defense ministry detected 43 Chinese military aircraft around the island in the past 24 hours, noting ongoing long-range missions. The heightened activity marks an increase in military presence and has raised concerns about regional stability.
In a notable development, Taiwan's defense ministry reported on Thursday that 43 Chinese military aircraft had been detected operating around the island within the past 24 hours.
This surge in activity follows the ministry's announcement on Wednesday, which highlighted that these aircraft were engaged in long-range missions.
The increase in Chinese military presence has stirred concerns about the stability and security of the region, putting international eyes on the unfolding situation.
