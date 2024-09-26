NYC Mayor Eric Adams Indicted Amid Federal Corruption Probe
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted following a federal corruption investigation. The details of the charges remain unclear as the indictment is sealed. The investigation follows a search of Adams' electronic devices and resignations from top city officials. Adams' lawyer confirmed his cooperation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 06:49 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 06:49 IST
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted after a federal corruption investigation, according to a report by the New York Times. The specifics of the charges remain undisclosed as the indictment is sealed.
Last November, the FBI searched Adams' electronic devices, setting off a series of high-profile resignations by top city officials in recent weeks. Multiple federal corruption investigations are currently entangling his administration.
Adams' lawyer has stated that the mayor is cooperating with the investigation, though it remains unclear what the probe specifically concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New York City museum fires three employees for wearing keffiyehs
New York City Police Commissioner Edward Caban Resigns Amid Federal Investigation
The Great Elephant Migration: Art Installation Captivates New York City
Lebanon's health ministry says over 100 wounded by exploding electronic devices in multiple regions of country, reports AP.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams Indicted in Federal Corruption Investigation