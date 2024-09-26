Left Menu

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Indicted Amid Federal Corruption Probe

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted following a federal corruption investigation. The details of the charges remain unclear as the indictment is sealed. The investigation follows a search of Adams' electronic devices and resignations from top city officials. Adams' lawyer confirmed his cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 06:49 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 06:49 IST
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted after a federal corruption investigation, according to a report by the New York Times. The specifics of the charges remain undisclosed as the indictment is sealed.

Last November, the FBI searched Adams' electronic devices, setting off a series of high-profile resignations by top city officials in recent weeks. Multiple federal corruption investigations are currently entangling his administration.

Adams' lawyer has stated that the mayor is cooperating with the investigation, though it remains unclear what the probe specifically concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

