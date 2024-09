Australia Urges Citizens in Lebanon to Evacuate Amid Rising Tensions

Australia has issued a stern warning to its 15,000 citizens residing in Lebanon, advising them to evacuate amid escalating violence. Israeli airstrikes have intensified, and a ground assault is considered possible, raising concerns that Beirut's airport may shut down, complicating any mass evacuation efforts.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revealed that his government has been developing contingency plans that may involve evacuations by water, although he withheld specific details citing national security concerns. Foreign Minister Penny Wong highlighted the risk of prolonged airport closure and urged Australians to leave immediately during the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Britain is also gearing up to assist its nationals trapped in Lebanon by relocating troops to Cyprus, joining two Royal Navy ships already stationed there. The situation harks back to 2006 when Australia successfully evacuated over 5,000 citizens during the Hezbollah-Israel war, its largest consular operation to date.

(With inputs from agencies.)