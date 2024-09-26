Left Menu

Manipur's Stance on September 28 Threat: Unfounded or Real?

The Manipur government's joint statement clarifies that the threat of a planned misadventure by armed groups on September 28 is currently considered remote. Despite initial reports suggesting the infiltration of 900 trained Kuki militants from Myanmar, further verification has found no substantial evidence. Security forces remain on high alert to ensure safety and dispel public panic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 26-09-2024 09:27 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 09:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Manipur government has downplayed the likelihood of any 'misadventure' by armed groups planned for September 28, deeming the threat 'remote'.

A joint statement from Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh and DGP Rajiv Singh clarified that claims of 900 Kuki militants infiltrating from Myanmar were thoroughly investigated but found unsubstantiated.

'There is no substantial evidence currently to believe in any such infiltration,' the statement read, urging the public not to fall prey to rumors.

Further, Secretary to the Chief Minister, N Geoffrey, emphasized that intelligence inputs served to mobilize security apparatus effectively. However, recent evaluations suggest the threat is remote, aiming to reassure the public.

While Congress MLA Th Lokeshwar voiced concerns about the spread of fear, Singh maintained that security measures are in place, particularly in the districts of Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Ukhrul, Kamjong, and Pherzawl.

(With inputs from agencies.)

