Journalist Seeks Quashing of FIR Over Report on Caste Dynamics

Journalist Abhishek Upadhyay has petitioned the Supreme Court to quash an FIR filed against him in Uttar Pradesh after he published a report on the state's caste dynamics. Upadhyay argues that the FIR is an attempt to misuse law enforcement to silence him and prevent further harassment.

Journalist Abhishek Upadhyay has approached the Supreme Court, requesting the quashing of an FIR lodged against him in Uttar Pradesh. The FIR was filed after Upadhyay published a report titled 'Yadav Raj versus Thakur Raj,' focusing on the caste dynamics of the state's general administration.

Upadhyay contends that the FIR, registered at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on September 20, is a blatant attempt to misuse state law enforcement to silence his voice. The allegations against him include charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as well as provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Filed through advocate Anoop Prakash Awasthi, the petition argues that the story does not disclose any criminal offense. Upadhyay also voiced concerns over potential additional FIRs that may have been filed against him and emphasized the need to prevent further harassment.

