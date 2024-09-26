Left Menu

Court Convicts Man for Murdering Grandmother in 2015 Robbery Case

A man was convicted of murdering his 74-year-old grandmother in 2015 for robbery. The court's decision was based on evidence including CCTV footage, forensic analysis, and various recoveries proving his guilt. The sentencing arguments are scheduled for October 22.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 19:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A court here has convicted a man for the 2015 murder of his 74-year-old grandmother during a robbery. Evidence presented pointed solely to his guilt, leaving no room for alternative theories.

Additional Sessions Judge Shefali Sharma found Harshit Jain guilty of murder and robbery following an investigation by Prashant Vihar police. Prosecutors demonstrated that Jain killed his grandmother Kailashwati by hitting her with a metallic jug and strangling her with a shawl on December 19, 2015, in Ballabh Vihar Society, Rohini.

The court referenced numerous pieces of evidence, including CCTV footage and Jain's suspicious behavior after the crime. Forensic reports confirmed that DNA on the metal jug matched the deceased. Stolen cash and jewelry were also recovered. The court rejected the defense's claims of planted evidence, asserting Jain had exclusive knowledge of the crime's details. Sentencing arguments will take place on October 22.

