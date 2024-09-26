Himachal Pradesh Speaker Serves Notice on Harsh Mahajan for Allegations
Himachal Pradesh Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania has issued a breach of privilege notice to BJP's Harsh Mahajan for allegedly making false allegations and casting aspersions on the Speaker's office. Mahajan must provide evidence and clarify the context of his remarks made during a visit to Chamba district.
- Country:
- India
Himachal Pradesh Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania has served a breach of privilege notice to BJP Rajya Sabha member Harsh Mahajan. Pathania alleges that Mahajan made false allegations and cast aspersions on the Speaker's office during a recent visit to Chamba district.
According to Pathania, Mahajan's remarks undermine the dignity of the Speaker and members of the house. Pathania has demanded that Mahajan provide evidence for his allegations, clarify whom he referred to, and the context of his defamatory remarks.
Mahajan recently won a contentious Rajya Sabha election through a draw of lots. The election result is currently being challenged in the Himachal Pradesh High Court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
