Israel Secures $8.7 Billion US Aid Package Amid Ongoing Conflicts

Israel announced it has secured an $8.7 billion aid package from the United States to bolster its military efforts. The package includes $3.5 billion for essential wartime procurement and $5.2 billion for air defense systems like the Iron Dome and an advanced laser system. Israel is currently engaged in conflicts against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-09-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 20:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel announced on Thursday that it has secured an $8.7 billion aid package from the United States to support its ongoing military efforts.

The package allocates $3.5 billion for essential wartime procurement, already received and earmarked for critical military purchases, and $5.2 billion for air defense systems, including the Iron Dome and an advanced laser system.

Israel is currently engaged in military operations against Hamas in Gaza and the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon.

