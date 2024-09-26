Israel Secures $8.7 Billion US Aid Package Amid Ongoing Conflicts

Israel announced on Thursday that it has secured an $8.7 billion aid package from the United States to support its ongoing military efforts.

The package allocates $3.5 billion for essential wartime procurement, already received and earmarked for critical military purchases, and $5.2 billion for air defense systems, including the Iron Dome and an advanced laser system.

Israel is currently engaged in military operations against Hamas in Gaza and the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)