French Woman Killed in Lebanon Explosion Amid Rising Tensions

An 87-year-old Frenchwoman was killed after an explosion in southern Lebanon. The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the incident, stating that the building she lived in collapsed. This comes amidst Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon, leading to fears of a larger regional conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 26-09-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 20:50 IST
French Woman Killed in Lebanon Explosion Amid Rising Tensions
  • France

An 87-year-old Frenchwoman was killed following a powerful explosion in southern Lebanon, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday.

The ministry elaborated that the building where the victim resided had collapsed after the explosion. There are no other known French casualties from the ongoing conflict.

Israeli warplanes have conducted extensive bombings in Lebanon, resulting in hundreds of deaths. Despite calls from the United States, France, and other allies to cease the fighting due to the risk of a regional war, Israel has refused these proposals. About 20,000 French nationals live in Lebanon, a country historically linked to France.

