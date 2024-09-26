French Woman Killed in Lebanon Explosion Amid Rising Tensions

An 87-year-old Frenchwoman was killed following a powerful explosion in southern Lebanon, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday.

The ministry elaborated that the building where the victim resided had collapsed after the explosion. There are no other known French casualties from the ongoing conflict.

Israeli warplanes have conducted extensive bombings in Lebanon, resulting in hundreds of deaths. Despite calls from the United States, France, and other allies to cease the fighting due to the risk of a regional war, Israel has refused these proposals. About 20,000 French nationals live in Lebanon, a country historically linked to France.

