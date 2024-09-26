High Court Summons Official Over Banned 'Chinese Garlic'

The Allahabad High Court has called upon a designated officer from Uttar Pradesh's food safety and drug administration department to elucidate the continued availability of banned 'Chinese garlic' in the market.

The Lucknow bench questioned the Central government's counsel regarding the existing mechanisms to prevent such items from entering the country. The court inquired if any exercises had been conducted to trace the source of entry and the government's plans to halt it.

Justices Rajan Roy and O P Shukla issued the summons during a public interest litigation (PIL) by lawyer Motilal Yadav, who claimed 'Chinese garlic' is banned due to its harmful effects but is still widely available, including in Lucknow. Yadav presented both types of garlic during the court proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)