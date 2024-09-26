Violent Clash in Maksi: One Dead, Seven Injured

Police have detained a suspect following a deadly altercation in Maksi town, Shajapur district, Madhya Pradesh, where one person was killed and seven others injured. Authorities revealed that the conflict escalated between two groups over an ongoing dispute.

The violent clash occurred around 9.30 pm on Wednesday, involving stone-throwing and firearms. According to the district collector, the strife stemmed from a confrontation earlier in the week. Consequently, an FIR has been filed against ten individuals, including alleged shooters Kalu Patel and Rahul Jain.

Administrative and law enforcement officials, including Shajapur collector Riju Bafna and SP Yashpal Singh Rajput, are on-site monitoring the situation. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered comprehensive medical care for the wounded and imposed prohibitory orders to maintain peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)