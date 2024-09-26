Left Menu

Violent Clash in Maksi: One Dead, Seven Injured

A man has been arrested after a violent clash between two groups in Maksi, Madhya Pradesh, resulting in one death and seven injuries. The incident stemmed from a dispute earlier in the week. Ten individuals have been named in the FIR, and the situation is currently under control with prohibitory orders in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shajapur | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Police have detained a suspect following a deadly altercation in Maksi town, Shajapur district, Madhya Pradesh, where one person was killed and seven others injured. Authorities revealed that the conflict escalated between two groups over an ongoing dispute.

The violent clash occurred around 9.30 pm on Wednesday, involving stone-throwing and firearms. According to the district collector, the strife stemmed from a confrontation earlier in the week. Consequently, an FIR has been filed against ten individuals, including alleged shooters Kalu Patel and Rahul Jain.

Administrative and law enforcement officials, including Shajapur collector Riju Bafna and SP Yashpal Singh Rajput, are on-site monitoring the situation. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered comprehensive medical care for the wounded and imposed prohibitory orders to maintain peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

