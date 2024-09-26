Left Menu

ED Seizes Rs 44 Crore Assets Linked to Congress MLA Amid Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth over Rs 44 crore connected to entities linked with Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh, his son, and others in a money laundering investigation. The assets include flats and land in Gurugram and other locations, and are tied to a bank loan fraud case involving Allied Strips Limited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:22 IST
ED Seizes Rs 44 Crore Assets Linked to Congress MLA Amid Money Laundering Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced on Thursday that it has seized assets valued at over Rs 44 crore linked to Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh, his son, and others as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation.

Rao Dan Singh, aged 65, represents the Mahendragarh constituency in Haryana. He is set to contest again in the upcoming Haryana assembly elections.

The attached properties comprise 31 flats in Coban Residency in Gurugram's Sector 99A and 2.25 acres of land in Gurugram's Harsaru village, which are under the names of entities connected to Singh and his son Akshat Singh. Additionally, flats and land in Delhi, Gurugram, Rewari, and Jaipur, linked to Suncity Projects Pvt. Ltd. and ILD Group, have been attached.

This money laundering case originates from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR against Allied Strips Limited for allegedly committing a bank loan fraud amounting to Rs 1,392 crore. The ED claims entities connected to Singh received Rs 19 crore from the misappropriated bank funds.

The ED noted that Rao Dan Singh and his family members have not yet joined the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024