ED Seizes Rs 44 Crore Assets Linked to Congress MLA Amid Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced on Thursday that it has seized assets valued at over Rs 44 crore linked to Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh, his son, and others as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation.

Rao Dan Singh, aged 65, represents the Mahendragarh constituency in Haryana. He is set to contest again in the upcoming Haryana assembly elections.

The attached properties comprise 31 flats in Coban Residency in Gurugram's Sector 99A and 2.25 acres of land in Gurugram's Harsaru village, which are under the names of entities connected to Singh and his son Akshat Singh. Additionally, flats and land in Delhi, Gurugram, Rewari, and Jaipur, linked to Suncity Projects Pvt. Ltd. and ILD Group, have been attached.

This money laundering case originates from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR against Allied Strips Limited for allegedly committing a bank loan fraud amounting to Rs 1,392 crore. The ED claims entities connected to Singh received Rs 19 crore from the misappropriated bank funds.

The ED noted that Rao Dan Singh and his family members have not yet joined the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)