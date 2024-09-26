ED Attaches Assets Worth Over Rs 44 Crore Linked to Haryana Congress MLA
The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth over Rs 44 crore linked to Haryana Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh and others in a money-laundering investigation. The assets include 31 flats and several land parcels in Gurugram, Delhi, Rewari, and Jaipur. Singh's family members are yet to join the probe.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets valued over Rs 44 crore in a money-laundering probe related to Haryana Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh. Singh, his son, and other associates are implicated.
The assets include 31 flats in Gurugram's Coban Residency and a 2.25-acre land in Harsaru village, among other properties in Delhi, Rewari, and Jaipur. The investigation links these assets to alleged bank-loan fraud funds.
Although the ED has seized documents and cash amounting to Rs 1.42 crore, Singh's family is yet to cooperate with the investigation. The federal agency alleges that funds were siphoned off to other companies using various methods, including unsecured loans and bogus transactions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
