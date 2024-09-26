Delhi LG Overrides Mayor, Demands MCD Election
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has overturned the postponement of the MCD Standing Committee election and has directed the MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar to submit a report by 10 pm Thursday. If the mayor refuses to hold the elections, the deputy mayor or the senior-most member will preside.
In a decisive move, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena intervened and overturned the postponement of the election for the last vacant seat of the MCD Standing Committee. He directed MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar to submit a detailed report by 10 pm on Thursday.
Saxena mandated that if the mayor declines to hold the elections, the deputy mayor should take over as presiding officer. Should the deputy mayor also refuse, the responsibility will fall to the senior-most member of the House.
Earlier, the elections were postponed by the mayor following disruptions related to security checks. Mayor Shelly Oberoi claimed that it was the first time councillors faced such frisking, calling it undemocratic and insulting. The LG's directive ensured that the elections proceed, regardless of the mayor's availability or willingness, with the MCD commissioner immediately issuing instructions for the conduct of the elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
