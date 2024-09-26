DRI Seizes 112 kg of Pseudoephedrine at Chennai Port in Major Drug Bust
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 112 kg of Pseudoephedrine, a controlled substance used in methamphetamine production, at Chennai port. Two persons were arrested, and two luxury cars and Rs 3.9 lakh were confiscated. The drugs were found hidden in quartz powder bags destined for Australia.
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) executed a significant drug bust on Thursday, intercepting an export consignment at Chennai port.
The operation led to the seizure of 112 kg of Pseudoephedrine, a controlled substance crucial for the illicit manufacture of methamphetamine, classified under the NDPS Act.
In addition to arresting two individuals, the DRI confiscated two luxury vehicles and Rs 3.9 lakh in cash. The illegal substance was discovered hidden in 37 quartz powder bags within a larger shipment bound for Australia.
