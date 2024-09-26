DRI Seizes 112 kg of Pseudoephedrine at Chennai Port in Major Drug Bust

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) executed a significant drug bust on Thursday, intercepting an export consignment at Chennai port.

The operation led to the seizure of 112 kg of Pseudoephedrine, a controlled substance crucial for the illicit manufacture of methamphetamine, classified under the NDPS Act.

In addition to arresting two individuals, the DRI confiscated two luxury vehicles and Rs 3.9 lakh in cash. The illegal substance was discovered hidden in 37 quartz powder bags within a larger shipment bound for Australia.

