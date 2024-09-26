Political Tensions Over Rani Lakshmibai’s Statue Relocation in Delhi

Political tensions have flared in Delhi as the BJP accuses the AAP of exploiting the relocation of Rani Lakshmibai's statue for political gains. The BJP asserted that the project, proposed by the Public Works Department (PWD) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), falls under the jurisdiction of the AAP-led government.

At a recent press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP was conspiring to remove the statue from outside the RSS office in Jhandewalan. He claimed that the relocation from the Deshbandhu Gupta road intersection was being incorrectly attributed to BJP interference.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva clarified that the statue's relocation was part of a broader public welfare project to expand Rani Jhansi Road, which was approved and accelerated by the PWD. He countered that the AAP's statements were politically motivated, especially ahead of assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)