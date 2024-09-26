Left Menu

Elon Musk's Platform Rebounds in Brazil After Legal Tussles

Elon Musk's social media site, X, has complied with Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes' orders and has requested to be reestablished in the country. The platform took actions including blocking certain accounts, appointing a legal representative, and paying fines. The service was reinstated after submitting required documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 26-09-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 23:08 IST
Elon Musk's Platform Rebounds in Brazil After Legal Tussles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Elon Musk's social media platform, X, has adhered to the directives issued by Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes and sought reestablishment of its services in Brazil, as reported by a source on Thursday.

According to the source, X complied with de Moraes' orders by blocking specified accounts, designating a legal representative in the country, and paying fines incurred for non-compliance with prior court directives. This compliance was confirmed through a petition filed Thursday, noted the source who chose to remain anonymous due to lack of authorization to disclose details publicly.

On Saturday, Justice de Moraes mandated additional documentation concerning the platform's legal representative for court review. The source indicated that these documents have been duly submitted. X had been banned in the digitally active nation of 213 million on Aug. 30, after months of disputes between de Moraes and Musk over issues of free speech, far-right content, and misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024