Elon Musk's Platform Rebounds in Brazil After Legal Tussles

Elon Musk's social media platform, X, has adhered to the directives issued by Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes and sought reestablishment of its services in Brazil, as reported by a source on Thursday.

According to the source, X complied with de Moraes' orders by blocking specified accounts, designating a legal representative in the country, and paying fines incurred for non-compliance with prior court directives. This compliance was confirmed through a petition filed Thursday, noted the source who chose to remain anonymous due to lack of authorization to disclose details publicly.

On Saturday, Justice de Moraes mandated additional documentation concerning the platform's legal representative for court review. The source indicated that these documents have been duly submitted. X had been banned in the digitally active nation of 213 million on Aug. 30, after months of disputes between de Moraes and Musk over issues of free speech, far-right content, and misinformation.

