Powerful Blast Rocks Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Station, Killing One and Injuring 25
A powerful blast occurred at the Swabi police station in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, resulting in the death of a child and injuries to 25 people, mostly policemen. The explosion, caused by a short circuit in a confiscated explosives depot, led to significant damage, prompting immediate rescue and firefighting efforts.
A powerful blast ripped through a police station in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday, killing a child and injuring 25, mostly policemen.
The incident took place at Swabi police station, roughly 70 km from Peshawar. Initial reports from the Central Police Office suggest that the explosion occurred due to a short circuit in a depot on the first floor.
Rescue and firefighting teams quickly responded, transferring the injured to Bacha Khan Medical, where an emergency has been declared. The blast caused multiple injuries and led to the building's top portion collapsing.
The child was killed, and 25 others, primarily policemen, were injured. An official from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's provincial government clarified that the explosion was not a terrorist act. It resulted from confiscated explosives accidentally detonating due to malfunction during planned disposal.
Chief Minister KPK Ali Amin Gandapur expressed condolences over the child's death and announced compensation for the family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
