Bank of Mexico Lowers Interest Rates Amid Easing Price Pressures

The Bank of Mexico lowered its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 10.50% on Thursday, marking the second consecutive cut amid easing price pressures in Latin America's second-largest economy.

The central bank took a cautiously optimistic stance on the possibility of additional rate reductions. The latest cut, approved by the central bank's five-member governing board, was not unanimous, with Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath casting a dissenting vote to maintain the rate at 10.75%.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had largely predicted the 25-basis-point reduction. In its announcement, Banxico noted improvements in the global inflation outlook. The core inflation rate, a key measure for price trends, is expected to continue decreasing.

