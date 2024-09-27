Israel's Air Force Strikes 220 Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon
The Israeli Air Force has bombarded 220 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, including infrastructure sites, launchers, operatives, and weapon storage facilities, as part of ongoing efforts to degrade Hezbollah's capabilities.
In a significant military maneuver, Israel's Air Force has executed approximately 220 strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon over the past 24 hours, according to a military statement on Thursday.
The targeted sites included key infrastructure, launching platforms for projectiles aimed at Israeli territory, Hezbollah operatives, and weapon storage facilities.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reiterated their commitment to eroding Hezbollah's military capabilities and dismantling its terrorist infrastructure.
