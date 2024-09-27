Tasmania Court Lifts Ban on Women's Only Art Exhibit

An Australian court has overturned a ban on a women's only art exhibit at a gallery in Tasmania, ruling it did not discriminate against men.

The Ladies Lounge, housed at the Museum of Old and New Art (Mona) in Hobart, was initially banned by a lower court after a male visitor challenged it in May. The decision sparked outrage among museum supporters and artists.

The Supreme Court ruled the exhibit aims to promote equality by spotlighting the lack of opportunities for women. Artist Kirsha Kaechele and female supporters celebrated the verdict outside the court. Mona's legal counsel emphasized the exhibit's role in addressing gender inequality.

