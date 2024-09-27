Tasmania Court Lifts Ban on Women's Only Art Exhibit
An Australian court has lifted a ban on a women's only art exhibit at the Museum of Old and New Art in Tasmania, stating it did not discriminate against men. The exhibit aimed to promote equality by highlighting the lack of opportunities for women.
An Australian court has overturned a ban on a women's only art exhibit at a gallery in Tasmania, ruling it did not discriminate against men.
The Ladies Lounge, housed at the Museum of Old and New Art (Mona) in Hobart, was initially banned by a lower court after a male visitor challenged it in May. The decision sparked outrage among museum supporters and artists.
The Supreme Court ruled the exhibit aims to promote equality by spotlighting the lack of opportunities for women. Artist Kirsha Kaechele and female supporters celebrated the verdict outside the court. Mona's legal counsel emphasized the exhibit's role in addressing gender inequality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Honoring Hansa Mehta: A Tribute to a Pioneer in Gender Equality
CJI Chandrachud Calls for Shift in Patriarchal Mindset to Achieve Gender Equality
ATMIS Enhances Gender Equality with New Training for Military and Police Officers
Advocate Maluleke Highlights Women Empowerment as Key to Gender Equality at BRICS Women’s Forum
NZ Celebrating Suffrage Day: A Commitment to Gender Equality