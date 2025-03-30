Nepal's Parliament Faces Chaos Over Monarchy Debate and Violent Protests

Nepal's lower house, the House of Representatives, witnessed a dramatic session on Sunday, marked by intense disputes over the monarchy and the dismissal of the electricity authority chief. The parliamentary meeting experienced a significant delay, kicking off two hours later than scheduled, due to lawmakers' heated arguments regarding these contentious issues.

House Speaker Devraj Ghimire repeatedly urged lawmakers to resume their seats to continue the disrupted session. However, opposition members refused, prompting ruling party legislators to accuse them of intentionally obstructing proceedings. Concerns arose that Friday's violent events might surface in the discussions, intensifying the parliamentary standoff.

The Parliament secretariat released a partially muted pool video showing ruling party members demanding repercussions for participants using the term "monarchy" during discussions. Rajendra Lingden of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, a prominent opposition lawmaker, openly challenged authorities to arrest him. This confrontation followed Friday's fierce pro-monarchy protests that resulted in two fatalities: a protestor and a journalist on duty.

In response to escalating violence, local officials imposed a curfew in Kathmandu's impacted areas. Clashes between protesters and security forces extended into the capital, causing vehicle and property damage. Both ruling and opposition parties demanded thorough investigations into these incidents.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has scheduled a high-level meeting at 6 PM today with parliamentary parties, excluding the right-wing Rastriya Prajatantra Party. The Nepal Congress Chief Whip Shyam Kumar Ghimire stated that this meeting aims to tackle recent political issues and parliament function.

The meeting follows Prime Minister Oli's conversation with main opposition leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal of the Maoist Centre. Opposition parties, including the Maoist Centre, have hindered parliamentary proceedings since last Wednesday, criticizing the removal of Kulman Ghising from the Nepal Electricity Authority.

Discussion will also address Friday's pro-monarchy demonstrations, which spiraled into violent confrontations, causing fatalities and numerous injuries. These protests call for reinstating the monarchy and reestablishing Nepal as a Hindu state, led by figures like Nawaraj Subedi and Durga Prasai.

Pro-republican groups have condemned the violence, demanding accountability and a high-level investigation by the government to prevent further unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)