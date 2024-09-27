Left Menu

Keir Starmer Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Lebanon-Israel Conflict

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the United Nations General Assembly. They discussed the need for an immediate ceasefire and a negotiated solution to the escalating conflict with Israel. Starmer offered condolences for the recent civilian casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-09-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 12:52 IST
Keir Starmer Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Lebanon-Israel Conflict
Represtative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met his Lebanese counterpart, Najib Mikati, at the United Nations General Assembly to address the escalating conflict with Israel.

During their discussion, Starmer emphasized the urgency of an immediate ceasefire and highlighted the necessity of negotiating a peaceful solution.

The British Prime Minister also expressed his heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Mikati for the significant civilian casualties in recent weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024