Keir Starmer Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Lebanon-Israel Conflict

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met his Lebanese counterpart, Najib Mikati, at the United Nations General Assembly to address the escalating conflict with Israel.

During their discussion, Starmer emphasized the urgency of an immediate ceasefire and highlighted the necessity of negotiating a peaceful solution.

The British Prime Minister also expressed his heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Mikati for the significant civilian casualties in recent weeks.

